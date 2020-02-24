Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Zephyr Minerals Limited (CVE:ZFR) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 61,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 32,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 million and a PE ratio of -20.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It focuses on its 100% owned Dawson Gold Project and Green Mountain Property located in Colorado. The company's total land package includes approximately 129 hectares covering 135 unpatented lode claims and 9 patented lode claims.

