Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:SNYYF)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 15,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:SNYYF)

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated excavation machinery, integrated coal mining equipment, and coal mine transportation equipment. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment and Port Machinery.

