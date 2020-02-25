17,251 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Allison Transmission comprises approximately 0.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 2,256,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,113. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 83.11%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

