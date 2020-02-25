22,356 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,686,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,695.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.55 on Tuesday, hitting $207.80. 699,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $184.64 and a one year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

