2,329 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $212.10. 5,052,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,641. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $178.27 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day moving average is $206.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

