3,058 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after buying an additional 161,919 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,547,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $121.95. 3,079,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,842. The stock has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,793 shares of company stock valued at $16,106,842. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.15.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

