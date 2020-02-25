3,905 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.80. 2,235,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,885. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.26.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

