39,846 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,733. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.