6,544 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $62.14. 15,695,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,714,926. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

