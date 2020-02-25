74,166 Shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income comprises 1.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVG. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NVG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 470,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,744. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

