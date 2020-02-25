Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHN. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,117,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after buying an additional 3,279,013 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,066,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$6.76 during trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

