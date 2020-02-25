Adelphoi (ADL) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $182,423.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

