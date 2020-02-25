Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on March 13th

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,915. The company has a market capitalization of $822.17 million and a PE ratio of 139.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.34. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$37.84 and a 1 year high of C$63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.