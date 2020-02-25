Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 16th

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

TSE:AEM traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$70.67. 476,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,236. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$53.23 and a one year high of C$86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.25. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total value of C$3,474,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,690 shares in the company, valued at C$12,452,779.30. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,827,183.30. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $485,132 and sold 79,050 shares valued at $6,308,481.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

