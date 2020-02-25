Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Nancy Wysenski Buys 6,940 Shares

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.93. 2,552,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,489. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

