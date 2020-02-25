American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Down 5.7%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.91 and last traded at $120.90, 7,626,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 3,252,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American Express by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

