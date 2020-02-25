Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading Down 5.7%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.81, 3,316,246 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,094,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,825.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,888. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,506,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 146,857 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after buying an additional 522,664 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,503,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after buying an additional 332,310 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 531,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 211,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

