Analysts Anticipate Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to announce $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,600,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,103,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.87. 1,005,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,911. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.46. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

