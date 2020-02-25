Analysts Set Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) PT at $36.00

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

GWB traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 546,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,073. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.62. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,441,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,829,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

