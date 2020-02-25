Analysts Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) PT at $26.67

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,830,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,347. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

