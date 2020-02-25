Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) PT at €47.83

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAE shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR SAE remained flat at $€44.95 ($52.27) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of €48.25 ($56.10). The stock has a market cap of $542.77 million and a PE ratio of -16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.41 and its 200-day moving average is €38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

