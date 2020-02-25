Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) PT at €47.83

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAE shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of ETR SAE remained flat at $€44.95 ($52.27) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,778 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52-week high of €48.25 ($56.10). The stock has a market cap of $542.77 million and a PE ratio of -16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.41 and its 200-day moving average is €38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

