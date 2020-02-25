Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 552,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,186. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

