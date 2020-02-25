Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Down 5.4%

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.13, 552,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 380,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $187.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

