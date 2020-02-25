Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

AI traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,177. The company has a current ratio of 67.66, a quick ratio of 67.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.89. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$14.09 price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

