Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.87. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$10.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89.

Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

