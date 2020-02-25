Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.87. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$10.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.89.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
