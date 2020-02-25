Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Dividend History for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit