Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

