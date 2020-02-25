Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano Buys 1,200 Shares

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $10,776.00.
Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.47.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
See Also: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.