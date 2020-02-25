Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano Buys 1,200 Shares

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $10,776.00.

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.16. Avenue Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

