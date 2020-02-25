B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.31.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.03%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

