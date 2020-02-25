Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE:B opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Sidoti raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

