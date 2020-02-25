BitcoiNote (BTCN) Achieves Market Cap of $19,040.00

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a total market capitalization of $19,040.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,273,071 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

