Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives $16.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.19.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 62,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

BSM traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,581. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.58. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

