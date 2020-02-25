Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.46 and last traded at $136.75, approximately 1,064,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 652,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.35.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,611.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,931 shares of company stock worth $27,216,283. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 18,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

