BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.04, 2,493,622 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,570,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities lowered BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 19,421.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

