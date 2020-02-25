BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.04, 2,493,622 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,570,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities lowered BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 19,421.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit