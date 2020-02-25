Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $928,110.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $928,110.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy and OKEx. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tokenomy, IDEX, Cobinhood, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

