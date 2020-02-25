Brokerages Set Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Price Target at $24.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CVCY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,759. The firm has a market cap of $255.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

