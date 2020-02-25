Brokerages Set F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $13.75

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,928,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

