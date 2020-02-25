Brokerages Set Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) PT at $44.75

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $99,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,113 shares in the company, valued at $46,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,229 shares of company stock valued at $259,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The stock had a trading volume of 413,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,427. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

