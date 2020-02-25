Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.5425 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded down C$1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$71.24. 166,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,890. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$39.10 and a 12-month high of C$76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,484.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEP.UN. CSFB cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

