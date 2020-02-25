Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Receives $29.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFST. BidaskClub raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 15,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,022. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.