Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $92.18 and last traded at $92.78, approximately 4,499,588 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,230,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.24.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $596,603.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,117,971. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 622,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

