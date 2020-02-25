Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

