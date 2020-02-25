Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,959. The company has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Cerus has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

In other news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

