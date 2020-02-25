Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Cap of $806,313.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $806,313.00 and approximately $40,538.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00012134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00481574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.06338388 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00060305 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026403 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010604 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.