Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.85, 1,904,221 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,437,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

