Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.11, approximately 523,288 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 329,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.

Get Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.