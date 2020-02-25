Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.11, approximately 523,288 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 329,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%.
Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Company Profile (NYSE:EMO)
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.