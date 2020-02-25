Cognex Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $47.38. 54,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.