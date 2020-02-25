Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.05, approximately 700,653 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 459,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLNC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 100,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

