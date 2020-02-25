Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Several analysts have recently commented on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
