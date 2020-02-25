Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 5.9%

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.85, approximately 1,501,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,027,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.11.
Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corecivic by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 620,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 710.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 607,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corecivic in the fourth quarter worth $5,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the fourth quarter valued at $3,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.
About Corecivic (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
