Counterparty Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00017429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $885.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,383 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

